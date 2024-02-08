Ravindra Jadeja shared that he was 'grateful' after having completed 15 years in international cricket. Jadeja, over the years, has established himself as one of the top all-rounders in world cricket and an integral part of the Indian cricket team. The 35-year-old made his international debut way back in 2009 in an ODI against Sri Lanka, which India had lost. With the ball, he conceded 40 runs in six overs but was one of India's best performers with the bat in hand, scoring 60 runs off 77 balls. Taking to social media, Jadeja shared a video of some of the most memorable moments of his international career and wrote, "15 years of living my dream – grateful for every moment!" 'Getting Better' Ravindra Jadeja Provides Fitness Update Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Shares Picture of Rehab On Instagram (See Post).

See Ravindra Jadeja's Post:

15 years of living my dream – grateful for every moment! 🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/IRiOnDWkj0 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 8, 2024

