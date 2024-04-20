Lucknow Super Giants trumped Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 clash at the Ekana Stadium. They secured a dominant with a strong batting performance giving the CSK bowlers no chance to put pressure on them. It was a forgettable day for the CSK bowlers out there and it reflected when Ravindra Jadeja showed an unhappy reaction towards Mustafizur Rahman's fielding efforts. Mustafizur, who was chasing a ball at the point region, refrained from a dive. Jadeja considered it not his best effort and gave a reaction of disappointment. IPL 2024: LSG and CSK Skippers KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad Fined 12 Lakh Each As Their Teams Maintain Slow Over-Rate.

Ravindra Jadeja Shows Unhappiness On Fielding Efforts of Mustafizur Rahman

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)