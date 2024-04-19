Ravindra Jadeja brought out his trademark 'sword' celebration after scoring his first fifty of IPL 2024 during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match on April 19. Jadeja was promoted to bat at number four by Chennai Super Kings and he did not disappoint with some quality strokes throughout the course of his innings. The ace all-rounder got to his half-century off 34 deliveries and reached the mark with a six over the long-on fence. The video of Jadeja performing his 'sword' celebration has gone viral. Bowled Him! Mohsin Khan Castles Rachin Ravindra With His First Ball During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Performs 'Sword' Celebration

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)