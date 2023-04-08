Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best fielders in the world and Saturday's instance once again showed why. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder took a fantastic reflex catch off his own to bowling to dismiss Cameron Green during the MI vs CSK match in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. What was special about the catch was that the ball was hit hard by Green and Jadeja had actually closed his eyes and raised his hands to protect himself but he actually ended up grabbing it. It was a sensational effort which saw Mumbai Indians lose their fourth wicket in the game. 'Dhoni Review System' Fans React After MS Dhoni Takes A Successful DRS to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During MI vs CSK Clash in IPL 2023.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja's Catch Here

