Ravindra Jadeja produced a sensational effort at point as he took a one-handed catch to dismiss KL Rahul during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 19. Rahul, who was striking the ball beautifully, played an aerial cut shot off Matheesha Pathirana's bowling and Jadeja jumped to left, taking the catch with an outstretched hand. The TV umpire did check if the ball had fallen off his hands as he landed, but replays showed that it was a clean catch, which would surely go down as one of the contenders for the best of this tournament. Jadeja's effort cut short Rahul's innings after the LSG captain scored 82 runs off 53 balls. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Chennai Super Kings by Eight Wickets in IPL 2024; KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya Star As LSG Return to Winning Ways.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja's Catch Here:

