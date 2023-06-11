Ravindra Jadeja's solid knock in the first innings made fans believe they could still believe a little longer if he can stitch a crucial partnership with Ajinkya Rahane and take the game deeper like he did at Manchester against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. But Scott Boland, who is bowling in a great rhythm, doesn't give him that opportunity as he tempts him around his off stump to nick one to the wicketkeeper Alex Carey without disturbing the scorers at all. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 5.)

Ravindra Jadeja Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)