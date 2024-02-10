Ravindra Jadeja's old tweet on respecting parents have gone viral amidst reports of his strained relationship with his father. Earlier, the cricketer's father Anirudhsinh Jadeja had claimed in an interview that he does not have any contact with him and accused Rivaba, the all-rounder's wife of causing a rift in the family. Jadeja had countered the interview calling it 'nonsense' and 'scripted'. Amidst this, an old post on 'X' made by Jadeja on November 4, 2012 has gone viral where he had written, "'One who touches his parents foot daily, He never faces the situation in his life to touch others foot.''. ‘Nonsense Interview’ Ravindra Jadeja Reacts to Father Anirudhsinh Jadeja’s Shocking Allegations of Cricketer's Wife Rivaba Causing Rift in Family.

Ravindra Jadeja's Old Tweet on Respecting Parents

''One who touches his parents foot daily, He never faces the situation in his life to touch others foot.''. — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 4, 2012

How fast the time changes https://t.co/a3qmLTGY14 — ISHU (@IshRo45) February 9, 2024

The irony of this tweet today! 🥴🥴 https://t.co/qqypgBHbLl — Divyesh (@iamdivyesh) February 9, 2024

