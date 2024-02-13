A controversy erupted recently around Ravindra Jadeja and his father Anirudhsinh Jadeja with the latter claiming that they have a strained relationship while also accusing Rivaba, the cricketer's wife of causing a rift within the family. Jadeja subsequently took to social media to slam the interview as 'scripted' and 'nonsense'. In a fresh development to this, Rivaba, who is also a politician, was seen losing her cool after she was asked about these allegations by her father-in-law in public. Rivaba was visibly irate and responded to the reporter saying, "Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it." The video of this has gone viral on social media. Ravindra Jadeja’s Old Tweet on ‘Touching Parents Foot Daily’ Goes Viral Amidst Alleged Strained Relationship With Father Anirudhsinh Jadeja.

Rivaba Jadeja Loses Cool After Being Asked About Father-in-Law's Allegations

Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba, looses cool after a reporter asked about accusations. She urged the reporter to approach her directly rather than discuss such matters in a public setting. She said “Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it” pic.twitter.com/MSW0liRZfd — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) February 12, 2024

