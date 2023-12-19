RCB came into the IPL 2024 auction at Dubai with a settled batting order. They had retained Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar and traded in Cameron Green from MI. The batting looked power packed while they had to do shopping for the entire bowling lineup. Although they secured the services of Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran and Yash Dayal, the past records of these players were not very convincing specially with them playing their home matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Fans took to social media reacting on the contrast between RCB bowling and RCB batting. Royal Challengers Bangalore Team in IPL 2024: Players Bought by RCB at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

RCB Bowling 'Self Destruction'

RCB's batting “destruction” RCB's bowling “self destruction” — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) December 19, 2023

Fans Share RCB Batting vs RCB Bowling Memes

RCB Batting vs RCB Bowling

RCB batting RCB bowling Line-up line-up pic.twitter.com/ZCraaCTL50 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) December 19, 2023

Fans Unhappy With RCB Bowling

RCB Batting 📈 vs RCB Bowling📉 in IPL 2024 — Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) December 19, 2023

Funny One

RCB Batting Lineup🔥. RCB Bowling Lineup🤡. pic.twitter.com/1q1YAMWJh3 — Vicky (@ImVicky188) December 19, 2023

More Fans Share Jokes

RCB Batting Lineup🔥. RCB Bowling Lineup🤡. pic.twitter.com/3KXD7kFaIE — Vignesh (@Beast_vicky1) December 19, 2023

