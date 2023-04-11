In one of the most exciting matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB got a brilliant start to the match. They put up a big total of 212 on board. Then RCB's new ball bowlers ripped through LSG's top order, putting them in a strong position. However, a brilliant innings from Nicholas Pooran brought Lucknow into the game. RCB managed to dismiss Pooran but failed to win the match. With RCB losing their second consecutive match of this season, an RCB fans girl was seen crying in the stadium. Soon, the picture of this moment went viral on Twitter and sparked a meme fest. Here are a few reactions from the netizens. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Harshal Patel Misses ‘Mankad Run Out’ As LSG Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Last Ball Finish.

Nicholas Pooran Ne Mara

E Sala Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nehi Hota

Emotions

Hilarious

Vintage RCB

