In one of the most exciting matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB got a brilliant start to the match. They put up a big total of 212 on board. Then RCB's new ball bowlers ripped through LSG's top order, putting them in a strong position. However, a brilliant innings from Nicholas Pooran brought Lucknow into the game. RCB managed to dismiss Pooran but failed to win the match. With RCB losing their second consecutive match of this season, an RCB fans girl was seen crying in the stadium. Soon, the picture of this moment went viral on Twitter and sparked a meme fest. Here are a few reactions from the netizens. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Harshal Patel Misses ‘Mankad Run Out’ As LSG Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Last Ball Finish.

Nicholas Pooran Ne Mara

E Sala Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nehi Hota

E sala ̶c̶u̶p̶ ̶n̶a̶m̶d̶e̶ dukh khatam kaahe nahi hota be pic.twitter.com/5DuU3cDNSq — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2023

Emotions

Emotionnnns. Sometimes its difficult to be a sports follower. And who knows it better than the RCB fans. This could have, should have been their night, their match. Sadly, the movie hit the playback button again. Lack of death bowlers. #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/djfozauIBX — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 10, 2023

Hilarious

When ur an RCB fan and you see Anushka sharma in the stands. #RCBvLSG#harshalpatel pic.twitter.com/WkXJtWPw94 — Apoooooorvvvv (@appuuuo) April 10, 2023

Vintage RCB

Me and RCB fans resembles her #RCBvLSG Vintage RCB pic.twitter.com/lpy9Zmpe0E — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) April 10, 2023

