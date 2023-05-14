A brilliant win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL as they demolish Rajasthan Royals by a 112-run margin at their home in Jaipur. In a slow wicket, RCB batted well, specially due to Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis going big and some strong finsih by Anuj Rawat. Anuj had his first successful game with RCB and fans, elated took to twitter to share memes on RCB's dominating performance.

Surviving Another Day

RCB surviving in IPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/l4gsqifHNT — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 14, 2023

Anuj Rawat to Riyan Parag

Anuj Rawat to Riyan Parag After playing today's inning pic.twitter.com/c3hRxOWzXt — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) May 14, 2023

Is It True?

RCB fans Can't Believe

RCB fans after Watching this Inning from Anuj Rawat pic.twitter.com/UGmo0MX3sz — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) May 14, 2023

Dinesh Karthik Must Be Stunned

Dinesh Karthik, after watching wkb Anuj Rawat's finishing skills pic.twitter.com/mSzkkGvwCV — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) May 14, 2023

So Much Happiness

Still Alive

