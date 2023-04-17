Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a narrow eight-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023. The high-scoring game saw Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both scoring sensational half-centuries, but despite their best efforts, RCB fell short in the end. This was the second time the Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost a game at home this season. After this result, funny memes and jokes related to Royal Challengers Bangalore's defeat went viral on social media. Check out some of them below. 'Unlucky' Fans React to Virat Kohli's Bizarre Dismissal During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

'RCB With Fans' Emotions'

'Let's Laugh'

'Perfect' Meme!

Meme that perfectly suits RCB and their fans for the last 15 years #IPL2023#RCBvCSK #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/r8vOlvGE2B — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) April 17, 2023

'Permanent' Meme

Permanent MEME for RCB : pic.twitter.com/jVvRN0tVUH — SM Avtaar of an Introvert (@Lady_nishaaa) April 17, 2023

Every RCB Fan Right Now

'RCB's Performance'

'Dil Tod Diya'

RCB fans be like pic.twitter.com/PThTO9rpzh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 17, 2023

'River of Tears'

