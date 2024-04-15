After a high-octane and entertaining match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, fans took a dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who remained at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table after today’s loss. Batter entertained the crowd at the expense of opposition bowlers as both sides broke multiple records in the match. But it was SunRisers Hyderabad who came up victorious thanks to Australian duo - Travis Head and Pat Cummins. Check out some of the funny memes below. Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 Runs in IPL 2024; Travis Head, Pat Cummins Shine as SRH Secure Victory in High-Scoring Encounter

A chance to smile in pain

RCB bowlers after realising SRH bowlers already leaked 245+ twice in this season to the chasing teams... pic.twitter.com/PxIqTVRPgs — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 15, 2024

Story of RCB fans by a fan

A fan Considers it RCB Thing

It looks like bowlers’ fault in RCB’s loss

#RCBvSRH Virat Kohli to RCB bowlers at chinnaswamy ( Dinesh karthik 🔥 ) pic.twitter.com/S5oEjyIMeO — theboysthing_ (@Theboysthing) April 15, 2024

Most Economical RCB Bowler Spotted

Only bowler to concede 0 boundaries from RCB, miyaan magic pic.twitter.com/wmljxpMLql — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) April 15, 2024

