Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were playing, what is supposed to be the ‘must-win’ game for the side at M Chinnaswamy Stadium against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). But batting first, SRH put a commanding batting display as they scored 287 runs – the highest team total in IPL history. SRH batters smashed 19 fours and 22 sixes in the inning against helpless RCB bowlers. Fans took the help of social media to mock RCB bowling. Here are some of the funny memes and jokes over 1st innings total in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match. Highest Team Total in IPL History: Sunrisers Hyderabad Break Their Own Record to Post 287/3 vs RCB in Indian Premier League 2024.

Players Celebrating a dot ball

RCB bowlers bowled a dot ball🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XzfZH90XD2 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 15, 2024

Fans see RCB Bowlers’ ‘Cry’

Keen-eyed Fan Spotted Hard Hitters against RCB

Jersey no 45 hates RCB from the core#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/vxnbXOhs81 — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) April 15, 2024

RCB the ‘Record Holder Team’

RCB - Most runs conceded in IPL. RCB - Lowest scored in IPL. Both the records are held by RCB 🔥🔥 — IHD Fantasy Prediction (@FantasyIhd) April 15, 2024

It’s a ‘Win’ for RCB Bowlers

highest score by rcb batters: 263 highest score by rcb bowlers: 287 rcb bowlers >> rcb batters — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 15, 2024

Animal

#RCBvsSRH Travis head and other to RCB bowlers at chinnaswamy 🥲 ( Highest IPL score) pic.twitter.com/RY7j2Xrpi3 — theboysthing_ (@Theboysthing) April 15, 2024

