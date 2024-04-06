Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower, who has been a cricket legend himself as well as a successful coach, is also crafty with the camera in hand. He captured a beautiful moment of lightning piercing the night sky as the groundstaff worked at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as RCB trained there for their IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals. Fans loved the snap which was shared by the team's social media handle and made the picture viral on social media. IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Reveals RCB Teammate Virat Kohli’s Playful Side Says, ‘He’s Like a Kid on the Field!’ (Watch Video).

RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Captures Stunning Landscape of Lightning

Wow! 🤯 Coach Andy still has that immaculate timing in him, captures lightning like a pro just as we were wrapping up at practice! 🙌⚡ 📸: Andy Flower pic.twitter.com/cRxOvI2ZI6 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 5, 2024

