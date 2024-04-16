It was an intense match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Even after Dinesh Karthik's masterclass RCB fell short and lost the high-scoring match by 25 runs. After the match was over and all the RCB players made it to the dressing room the head coach Andy Flowers came up with some words which did boost the players' morale. Andy said, "Proud of the way we fought with the bat. We’ll have a think and come back stronger. Every game is a semi-final from here on." IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Reflects on Missing Out Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash, Says ‘Bad Game To Miss; Would Have Been Nice To Be out There Batting’.

Watch Video Here

“Proud of the way we fought with the bat. We’ll have a think and come back stronger. Every game is a semi-final from here on”: Andy Flower#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/5riuzQNyjR— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 16, 2024

