Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players will be wearing a green jersey during the match in IPL 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 21. Before the season, RCB had released this jersey and this is a continuation of their tradition. The franchise wears the green jersey every year for one match and this time, it is no different. This is part of RCB's 'Go Green' initiative, which attempts to spread awareness about the environment and encourage eco-friendly habits. RCB have had a disastrous campaign so far and will look to return to winning ways on April 21. Virat Kohli’s Angry and Frustrated Reactions Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Concede Highest Total in IPL History During RCB vs SRH Match (Watch Video).

RCB to Wear Green Jersey vs KKR

Hope change of colours brings change in fortunes! 💚 See you on 21st in Kolkata, 12th Man Army. 🫡#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/VCiABRGNol — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2024

