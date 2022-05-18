Gujarat Titans (GT) not only comfortably made it to the IPL 2022 playoffs but secured a place on top of the IPL 2022 points table, meaning they will play the Qualifier 1 and in case fail to qualify for the finals, they will get another shot. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, need not only to win their game against Gujarat but hope Delhi Capitals lose to Mumbai Indians in order to make it to the IPL 2022 points table. Meanwhile, ahead of the RCB vs GT game, here's a look at key battles, head-to-head record and other facts. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to give it their all and beat the table-toppers Gujarat Titans. The Hardik Pandya-led side, on the other hand, will be looking to keep their domination mode active before the all-important IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have previously faced once and that was earlier this season. In that game, new comers GT emerged victorious by 6 wickets. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC and KKR of Making It To Last Four.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 67 Key Players

Faf du Plessis and Wanindu Hasaranga will hold the key to success for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In GT camp, all eyes will be on captain and vice-captain duo Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 67 Mini Battles

The battle between Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Shami would be very interesting to see. Also, the duel between Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj can have a say in the outcome of this match.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 67 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans (RCB vs GT) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 19, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 67 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs GT match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs GT live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 67 Likely Playing XIs

