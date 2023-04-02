In the final match of the first round of games in the IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bangalore, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis have won the toss have opted to bowl first. Glenn Maxwell is fit to play while Michael Bracewell and Reece Topley to make their debut in the IPL. Mumbai Indians on the other hand have given debut to their star player from Australia Cameron Green and the English paceman Jofra Archer.

RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Toss Report and Playing XI

