The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League has already been historic in terms of the number of records that have already gone for a toss. Add one more, as the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2024 has witnessed the most runs scored ever in a single T20 match. A total of 549 runs was scored across both innings, with Sunrisers Hyderabad starting off by posting a mammoth of 287/3, the highest-ever total in IPL history. RCB did have a mountain to climb, but they gave it their best shot and, in the end, fell short by just 25 runs. This match broke the record of the SRH vs MI match, which saw a total of 523 runs being scored. Sunrisers Hyderabad Achieve Record of Most Sixes Hit in an IPL Innings, Attain Feat With 22 Maximums During RCB vs SRH Match in IPL 2024.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Sets New Record

This is now the HIGHEST combined total in a T20 match. 549 - RCB v Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024 523 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, 2024 517 - South Africa v West Indies, 2023 515 - Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, 2023 506 - Surrey v Middlesex, 2023 🔹 Top-2 are both… — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 15, 2024

