RCB vs SRH Memes Go Viral After Travis Head Smashes 39-Ball Century, Puts Sunrisers Hyderabad Firmly On Top Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024

The Australian left-hander blazed his way to a 39-ball hundred, which is the fastest for Sunrisers Hyderabad and fourth fastest in IPL overall. Travis Head has been in great form this IPL and has provided some quickfire starts for SRH.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 15, 2024 08:49 PM IST

Hilarious memes flooded the internet after Travis Head smashed a 39-ball century during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2024 on April 15. The Australian took the attack to the RCB bowlers right from the outset and struck the bowlers to all parts of the ground. After enjoying a good opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma and later, went on to score a century off just 39 balls. RCB, with five losses in six matches, are already at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. Take a look at some memes below. Travis Head Scores Fourth Fastest Century in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat Off 39 Balls During RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

'Travis Head Returning to SRH Dressing Room'

Remember?

RCB Fans Right Now

'RCB Bowlers Right Now'

    Hilarious memes flooded the internet after Travis Head smashed a 39-ball century during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2024 on April 15. The Australian took the attack to the RCB bowlers right from the outset and struck the bowlers to all parts of the ground. After enjoying a good opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma and later, went on to score a century off just 39 balls. RCB, with five losses in six matches, are already at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. Take a look at some memes below. Travis Head Scores Fourth Fastest Century in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat Off 39 Balls During RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

