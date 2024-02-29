Shafali Verma struck her second consecutive half-century while Alice Capsey and Jess Jonassen played impactful knocks as Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth 194/5 after being asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2024 on February 29. Verma struck 50 off 31 balls with Capsey scored a 33-ball 46, hitting two sixes and four fours. Marizanne Kapp (32 off 16 balls) and Jess Jonassen (36* off 16 balls) ensured that Delhi managed the highest team total this season. For RCB, Sophie Devine and debutant Nadine de Klerk got two wickets apiece while Shreyanka Patil scalped one. Georgia Wareham Pulls Off Incredible Effort Near Boundary To Save a Six During RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

