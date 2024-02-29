Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and she has opted to bowl first in the WPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals on February 29 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams have made one change each with RCB including debutant Nadine de Klerk in place of Ellyse Perry, who is down with illness. For Delhi Capitals, Annabel Sutherland has been replaced by Jess Jonassen. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of RCB-W vs DC-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Toss Report

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Playing XIs:

