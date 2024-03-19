RCB Women won the Women's Premier League 2024 beating Delhi Capitals in the final. The RCB-W cricketers were presented with the trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB Unbox Event which will also see the new jersey and logo release of RCB. Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and the other cricketers first received a guard of honour from the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and other men's team cricketers and then they performed a victory lap with the trophy around the stadium with the trophy in-front of the fans who filled the stands. WPL 2024 Champion RCB-W Cricketers Receive Guard of Honour From Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Other Men's Team Members During RCB Unbox Event (Watch Video).

RCB Women's Team Players Perform Victory Lap

Smriti Mandhana During the Victory Lap

RCB women's team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with a victory lap. 🏆 And Ellyse Perry pic.twitter.com/tL2qSNEaKI — VISHAL KUMAR (@beingvishal21) March 19, 2024

Shreyanka Patil With the WPL 2024 Trophy

Victory lap for RCB girls at the Chinnaswamy stadium during the RCB Unbox event. 🤩❤️#RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/EMRNIX9Kb1 — Cricholics (@WeCrickholics) March 19, 2024

RCB Women's Team Players Performing Victory Lap at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB women's team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with a victory lap. 🏆#RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/COMY38G0dy — Cricholics (@WeCrickholics) March 19, 2024

