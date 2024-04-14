While IPL franchises have huge fan followings and with the rise of social media, their creativity is coming to light. Recently, during the RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match, a WhatsApp forward went viral. The funny image showed Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi wearing the Rajasthan Royals jersey and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo wearing the Punjab Kings Jersey. Both generational players of football played for Barcelona and Real Madrid in their prime. The Spanish sides had a famous ‘El Classico’ rivalry. Similarly, in IPL the MI vs CSK is called the El Classico, but using these morphed images, fans are emphasizing PBKS vs RR to be a ‘real classico’ of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings by Three Wickets in IPL 2024; Shimron Hetmyer Stars in Thrilling Finish As RR Return to Winning Ways.

Rajasthan Royals Share 'WhatsApp Forwards' Of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Morphed Pics

these WhatsApp forwards are getting out of hand 😅 pic.twitter.com/BYLZRGUPuU — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 13, 2024

