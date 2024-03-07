Sachin Tendulkar hailed Kashmir para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone as an 'inspiration' after the latter bowled using his leg during a celebrity match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 2024 on March 6. Hussain was given a special welcome by Tendulkar to face the first ball of the match and he also won hearts of all, including Tendulkar's by bowling with his right leg during the match. Tendulkar took to social media to share a picture of Hussain bowling with his leg and wrote, "Defying odds with every delivery, Amir stands out as the “REAL LEG SPINNER”! You're an inspiration to all." Para-Cricketer Amir Hussain Bowls Using Legs During ISPL 2024 Celebrity Match (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Calls Amir Hussain Lone as 'REAL LEG SPINNER'

Defying odds with every delivery, Amir stands out as the “REAL LEG SPINNER”! You're an inspiration to all. pic.twitter.com/GWEAiV8Tob — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2024

