Dhruv Jurel made his debut in the third Test against England in Rajkot. Since then he became a reliable member of the Team India squad and got the player of the match award for his performance in fourth Test match at Ranchi. Along with the other squad members, Jurel is currently at his home as there is long gap between fourth and fifth Test. Amidst this, he has shared a picture with his father Nem Chand and mother Rajani at his home, calling them 'the Real MVPs' of his life. Shubman Gill Sweats it Out in Net Practice Under Supervision Of His Father Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Dhruv Jurel Shares Picture With Parents At His Home

Real MVPs of my life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZwUFQlbLc — Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) March 1, 2024

