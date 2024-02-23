England spinner Rehan Ahmed who played in the first three Test matches of the India vs England five-match Test series has opted out of the ongoing series citing personal reasons and will not take part anymore in the series. Rehan Ahmed faced visa issues while entering India from Abu Dhabi ahead of the third Test at Rajkot and he had a poor outing in the third Test too. England replaced him with Shoaib Bashir ahead of the fourth Test match at Ranchi. England team management has also announced they won't be naming an replacement for Rehan. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024: Pacer Akash Deep Handed Debut Cap By Rahul Dravid Ahead of Clash in Ranchi.

Rehan Ahmed Opts Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG Test Series 2024

Take care, @RehanAhmed__16 ❤️ Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons. He will not be returning to India and we will not be naming a replacement. 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/T7SgSLYDhp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 23, 2024

