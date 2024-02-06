It has been two years since legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last. On her second death anniversary on February 6, 2024, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who was also very close to cricket lover Lata Mangeshkar, penned down an emotional and heartfelt post for the late legend. Sachin pointed out the unfathomable magnitude of her achievement and wrote on social media, 'She may not be with us today but she will forever live on in the hearts of all Indians'. Hema Malini Remembers ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar on Her Second Death Anniversary, Says ‘Miss You Terribly’ (View Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Heartfelt Note on Lata Mangeshkar’s 2nd Death Anniversary

Lata didi recorded over 30,000 songs in her illustrious career. I think that’s more than the number of songs most people listen to in their lifetime. Can you imagine the magnitude of this achievement? She may not be with us today but she will forever live on in the hearts of all… pic.twitter.com/hRys7KSuxY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 6, 2024

