The Indian team is all set to tour West Indies in the next month. Ahead of that. the cricketers visit NCA to work on their recovery and training. Already the injured cricketers like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul were recovering at the NCA. The cricketers had a mini-reunion after a long time and Rishabh Pant shared the lovely frames of the cricketers enjoying their time together with the caption 'Reunion is always fun with the gang'.

Rishabh Pant Shares Pictures With India Teammates

Reunion is always fun with the gang 💕💕😊 pic.twitter.com/brHKH8Lnvi — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 26, 2023

