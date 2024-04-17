For the last few games of KKR in IPL 2024, Rinku Singh has not fielded. It was first spotted during the Chennai Super Kings game at Chennai when Rinku was subbed out in the second innings and then it continued in the next two games against Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. Fans were confused as Rinku is a very good fielder and crucial in the outfield. After the RR game, Rinku attended the press conference and confirmed that he had a niggle and it was the reason that he was not fielding. He also confirmed that in the next game against RCB, he will field. Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets His Wish Fulfilled, Meets Shah Rukh Khan After KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Rinku Singh Explains Reason For Featuring as Impact Sub

