Rinku Singh Informs Virat Kohli Of Breaking His Gifted Bat, Video of the Duo's Hilarious Conversation Over It Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli gifted Rinku Singh a bat during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this season. When RCB visited Kolkata for the return leg, Rinku informed Virat Kohli that he has broken the bat Kohli gifted him. Rinku and Kohli engaged in an hilarious conversation over it for the next few minutes with Rinku ending up wanting another bat promising on Virat Kohli to never break it again and Kohli ignoring him completely. Fans loved the innocence of the video and made it viral on social media. Virat Kohli Spotted Chatting With Gautam Gambhir at Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Videos and Pics Go Viral.

Rinku Singh Informs Virat Kohli Of Breaking His Gifted Bat

“Virat bhai ne ek bat diya thha… jo bat diya thha, woh mere se toot gaya” 😂 pic.twitter.com/qoJWWs2fik — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 21, 2024

