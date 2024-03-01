Rinku Singh is currently preparing for IPL 2024 and he is at the camp of his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai training under the guidance of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. As Rinku batted in the practice, young fans came to cheer him. After the practice, he was crowded by the fans for autograph and selfies and the Indian cricketer satisfied his fans with a smile and also chatted with them. Netizens loved his down to earth attitude and made the video viral on social media. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Main Pre-Season Camp To Begin From March 15.

Rinku Singh Gives Young Fans Autographs, Clicks Selfies

