Rishabh Pant argued with the umpire over a review for a wide ball during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2024 on April 12. This happened during the fourth over of the match, which was down the leg-side by Ishant Sharma. The on-field umpire ruled it as a wide ball and Pant was seen signalling for a review. Later, he was seen arguing with umpire Rahul Pandit, probably suggesting that he had not made a signal for review, potentially indicating that he was checking with one of the fielders. Later, commentators said he was chatting with the umpires as he thought it was an edge. Rishabh Pant Opts for DRS Against Sunil Narine With 1 Second Left on Timer, Umpire Turns Down Request During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Argues With Umpire

One More Video:

