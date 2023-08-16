In a piece of good news for Indian cricket fans, Rishabh Pant has started batting. The Indian wicketkeeper, who has been grinding it out at the National Cricket Academy, was seen coming out to bat and playing some fine shots in a match. Pant has been in his rehabilitation after he had surgeries following a devastating car accident last year. The video of Pant batting has certainly gotten the fans excited after they went viral on social media. It has earlier been reported that Pant has been making a quick recovery. Rishabh Pant Extends Independence Day 2023 Greetings to the Nation on the Occasion of India's 77th Independence Day (View Tweet).

Watch Video:

Rishabh Pant's batting practice, recovery has been excellent. - Great news for Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/KThpdkagDz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 16, 2023

'Rooting for His Quick Comeback'

Watching this man bat gives me great happiness. Rooting for his quick comeback! ❤️ https://t.co/yW9FWOKXnJ — Achyut Prakash (@WazzAch97) August 16, 2023

'This is So Great'

This is so great to see. Even feels miraculous given the state of the accident he had. 😍🩷#RishabhPant https://t.co/imOuY8ztjB — Jatin Khandelwal (@Jatin_Cricket_) August 16, 2023

'Satisfying'

'Can't Wait to See Him Back'

Can't wait to see him back in the team 🥹❤️ https://t.co/6ben8BzInX — Aryan (@AryanxTweetzz) August 16, 2023

'Wow!'

Wow!! He is recovering very fast!! https://t.co/oCgodiU217 — εpsilon (@_____eureka____) August 16, 2023

'Made My Day'

I am super happy 🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️ Made my day https://t.co/cwvlLaqLSa — mystery analyst (@Indian_pep) August 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)