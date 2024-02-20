Rishabh Pant worked on perfecting his skills with the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of IPL 2024. A report emerged earlier which stated that the 26-year-old will feature in the IPL as captain of Delhi Capitals and a batsman. In a video that he shared on social media, Pant was seen honing his wicketkeeping skills. He comfortably moved about and caught few deliveries. In the video, he also trained hard with the bat, hitting some powerful shots. Rishabh Pant Shares Motivational Quote On Social Media As He Returns to Net Practice Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Works On His Wicketkeeping Skills

