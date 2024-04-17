Rishabh Pant is well known for his funny acts on and off the field. He never backs away from entertaining the people around him as well as the fans. This time, he hilariously mimics Ravi Shastri while announcing his decision after winning the toss ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2024 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He made his voice deeper, similar to the tone of Ravi Shastri as he declared his decision to bowl first. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. Rishabh Pant's One-Handed Catch, Sumit Kumar's Direct Hit Help DC Strike GT Twice In Short Succession During IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Mimics Ravi Shastri

Rishabh is To much Funny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JvnzpAkWhD — anxnd (@slogg_sweep) April 17, 2024

Rishabh Pant at the Toss

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Delhi Capitals win the toss and elect to bowl against Gujarat Titans. Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/SxAzZl3Jf6#TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/banchOKafT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2024

