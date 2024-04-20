Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant shared how the learnings from MS Dhoni has helped him in figuring out his game. While taking for an interview with Star Sports, Pant shared that the advice from Dhoni to 'focus on the controllables' has helped him shape his mindset. Pant further added that the advise helped him ignore the criticism from outside and make his own perception about his game. Fans loved the connection between previous and next generation of Indian wicketkeeper batter and made the video viral on social media. KL Rahul Removes Cap Before Shaking Hands With MS Dhoni Following LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Rishabh Pant Opens Up On His Learnings From MS Dhoni

