Rishabh Pant was seen performing stretches as he continued his journey towards recovery. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his rehabilitation and is already recovering at a good pace, as per reports. Delhi Capitals shared the video of Pant doing light stretches and they wrote, "Can't wait to see you roar again, Rishabh." He had earlier left fans guessing on social media by updating his bio to 'Second DOB:- 05/01/23'. Pant had suffered serious injuries in a devastating car accident towards the end of last year. ‘Second D.O.B:- 05/01/23’ Rishabh Pant’s Updated Bio on Social Media Leaves Fans Guessing, Some Link it to his Car Accident.

Rishabh Pant Does Stretches at NCA During Rehab

Can't wait to see you roar again, Rishabh 🫶🏼 🎥: Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/fxMdmvL8bi — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 29, 2023

