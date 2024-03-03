Rishabh Pant is all set to join the Delhi Capitals pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2024. He is all set to get the fitness certificate on March 5 and after it he will join the pre-season camp of Delhi Capitals currently ongoing in Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of that Rishabh Pant was spotted giving a quick visit to his childhood as he played 'Kanche-Golli' with kids in his neighbourhood. He was enjoying his time playing the game which fans loved and made it viral on social media. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar and Other CSK Cricketers Start Training in Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Plays 'Golli' With Kids

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)