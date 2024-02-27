Rishabh Pant is currently training at the NCA preparing for the upcoming IPL 2024. He missed the IPL 2023 due to being injured from accident sustained in December 2022 and since the surgery he has been in rehab at NCA, trying to gain optimum fitness for IPL and International cricket. While spending his last few days in rehab, Pant shared a social media post with the caption 'Pushing the Limits' and some clips from his training at NCA. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings’ Home Games To Take Place at Newly Developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Prepares For Upcoming IPL 2024

