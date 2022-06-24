Rishabh Pant hit a half-century for Leicestershire in their warm-up game against India. The left-hander got to the mark off 73 deliveries. He has looked attacking in the game, and has continued his aggressive approach, hitting 13 fours and one six so far.

Rishabh Pant standing tall 👏👏

Pant brings up a brisk half century as Leics move to 176/6 and trail by 70 runs



📸: @leicsccc pic.twitter.com/tU3u6PpdSb— BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2022

