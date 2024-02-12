Rishabh Pant has been working really hard at the NCA in Bengaluru, as he is in rehab, recovering from the injuries he sustained in the road accident in 2022. Pant has been recently training at full intensity and now he returns to net practice as he prepares for the upcoming IPL 2024. Pant shared an Instagram story with a picture of him sweating it out with a motivational quote. Fans, hopeful for his return, made the story viral on social media. Saurab Tiwary Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket, Set to Play Last First-Class Match of Career Against Rajasthan in Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

Rishabh Pant Back in Net Practice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Rishabh Pant Shares Training Ahead of IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant Instagram Story (Photo Credits: rishabpant/ Instagram)

Rishabh Pant Shares Motivational Quote

Rishabh Pant Instagram Story (Photo Credits: rishabpant/ Instagram)

