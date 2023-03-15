Rishabh Pant shared a video of him walking in a swimming pool as he continued his road to recovery. The Indian wicketkeeper batter, who suffered a serious accident towards the end of last year, took to social media to share the video as he wrote, "Grateful for small thing, big things And everything in between." Pant was seen initially walking with the help of a crutch inside the water. David Warner Has a 'Hit' While Playing Gully Cricket in Mumbai Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Shares Video of Walking Inside Swimming Pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

