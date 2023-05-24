Rishabh Pant was spotted walking at Mumbai Airport without crutches as he continued his road to recovery. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been making good progress in his recovery after suffering from a serious car accident towards the end of last year. In this video, Pant was seen walking comfortably without the help of crutches. He had a brace on his right knee. ‘No More Crutches’ Rishabh Pant Walks Without Help of Stick, Shares Video of his Recovery.

Rishabh Pant Walking Without Crutches at Mumbai Airport

