BCCI releases an update of the current status of rehab of five injured cricketers, including the likes of Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. According to the release the two fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have also resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The most relieving news for the fans has been that Rishabh Pant, who is in rehab recovering from the injuries sustained during an unfortunate car accident as resumed batting and wicketkeeping too.

Rishabh Pant Starts Batting, BCCI Provides Update On Injured Team India Players

