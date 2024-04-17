Rishabh Pant has made a successful return to the IPL 2024 with the bat as he has played some quickfire knocks entertaining his fans. During the match against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he showed his keeping skills too. Except for taking a brilliant one-handed catch, he also scalped three stumpings. One of them came in the bowling of Tristan Stubbs. Abhinav Manohar, who just came on the crease, stepped out to deal with the turn only to miss it completely and Pant did the rest of the work. Fans loved to see his quick hands and made the video viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Wins Man of the Match Award for his Impressive Wicketkeeping in GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match.

Rishabh Pant Stumping Video

I.C.Y.M.I 𝗜𝗻 𝗮 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵 ⚡️ Quick Hands from Rishabh Pant helps Tristan Stubbs join the wicket taking party 👌 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/k8o8VPY2dk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2024

