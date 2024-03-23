Rishabh Pant's story is about courage, willpower, and determination. A horrifying car accident towards the end of 2022 led him to be ruled out of action for over a year. Still, after surgery and subsequent rehabilitation, he has finally made his much-awaited comeback. Pant was declared fit to compete in the IPL, and he walked out to bat for the first time in 454 days after Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada got the better of Shai Hope. Pant walked into bat with the crowd at the Mullanpur Stadium, applauding the cricketer. Rishabh Pant Returns! Star Cricketer Back in Action After Car Accident As He Arrives For Toss Ahead of PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Walks Out to Bat Amidst Loud Applause

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)