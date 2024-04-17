Delhi Capitals dominated the game with an all-around performance against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. Rishabh Pant Man of the Match Award for his exceptional keeping and remained unbeaten on 16 runs. The side won the match by six wickets as they chased a ‘relatively easy’ 90-run target with the loss of four wickets. DC Bowlers restricted the home side to just 89 runs. Ishant Sharma and Tristant Stubbs took two wickets each, while Mukesh Sharma took three wickets. Pant was involved in four wickets. Delhi Capitals Defeat Gujarat Titans By Six Wickets in IPL 2024: Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma Lead Charge As DC Secure Emphatic VIctory Over GT

Rishabh Pant Wins Man of the Match Award

My man got player of the match award for his wicket keeping ❤️ So happy for you Rishabh pant, what a great comeback, ab kese to Wc squad mai aajao aur india ko icc trophy jeeta do❤️ pic.twitter.com/PJzXYDLTGH — Hallo🖤 (@Lappu_Halo) April 17, 2024

