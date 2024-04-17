Delhi Capitals, desperately in need of a win in IPL 2024 showcased some of the most athletic and determined fielding efforts as they take on Gujarat Titans in game 32 of the IPL 2024 match. Rishabh Pant showed great reflexes to take a brilliant catch to dismiss David Miller, while Sumit Kumar’s throw hit the ‘bulls-eye’ to take the wicket of Sai Sudharsan. Delhi Capitals took control of the game with precision bowling and even more impressive fielding efforts against Gujarat Titans. Sachin Tendulkar Finds Young Girl's Bowling Action Similar to Jhulan Goswami, Says 'Hope Your Career is As Good as Hers' As he Reacts to Viral Video.

Great Fielding by Delhi Capitals Against Gujarat Titans

Commitment 💯 Execution 💯 Athleticism 💯 Delhi Capitals are making the most of the chances with some brilliant fielding 👌👌#GT are 4 down for 30 in the Powerplay! Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @starsportsindia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/wlh2FCg3WJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2024

